Dr. Marian Sowa Long-time Los Alamitos resident and Long Beach Veterans' Administration (VA) Hospital neurologist, Dr. Marian Sowa passed away peacefully at home July 7. She was 64 years old and recently retired from 30-plus years of VA service as an epilepsy specialist. Over the years, Dr. Sowa taught many residents from the UC Irvine Medical School. A native of Chicago, Dr. Sowa graduated from Mother Theodore Guerin College Preparatory High School in River Grove, IL (1972), the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (1976) and Loyola University, Chicago, Medical School (1979). She completed her residency in neurology at the University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, three years later and a year's fellowship in Chicago. In 1985, Dr. Sowa joined the medical staff at the VA Hospital in Long Beach, establishing its epilepsy clinic, and a state-of-the-art EEG Laboratory. In addition to being a board certified neurologist, Dr. Sowa was an avid artist, musician, and traveler. Dr. Sowa is survived by her sister, Constance Sowa Nemec of Los Angeles; brother-in-law, Richard Nemec; nephew, Mark Nemec and Suzanne of Fairfield, CT; niece, Khia Dozier Nemec of Inglewood, CA; three great-nephews, Alexander, Teddy and Philip, and a great-niece, Kit, all in Fairfield, CT. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Sabina Sowa; brother, Paul Sowa; and niece, Kristen Nemec. Graveside services are set for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the GuideDog Foundation for the Blind, Inc., 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787. Heritage-Dilday Memorial Services
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on July 16, 2019