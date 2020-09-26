Marion Beckman

November 21, 1928 - September 13, 2020 Marion Randall Beckman, a lifelong Long Beach resident, died gently and with grace at her Naples home on September 13, 2020. After a brief hospitalization due to complications from ovarian cancer, she returned home to say goodbye to her family and dear friends. Or as she said, "To put a bow on my very blessed life." She spent her final days peacefully and without pain. Marion Louise Randall was born on November 21, 1928, in Long Beach, CA, the only child of Vayne Bishop and Eleanor Hildina (n‚e Johnson) Randall. She attended Jordan High School during WWII, shadowed by blackout curtains, air raids, rationing, and barrage balloons over the harbor. Marion spent hours identifying airplanes from a YMCA observation tower. In 1946, she enrolled in Long Beach City College, where she met a dashing and "bold" GI, Donald Beckman, who wanted to "borrow" her Bunsen burner during chemistry lab, and she never looked back. After graduating from UC Santa Barbara with a degree in elementary education, Marion taught fourth grade in Compton while Don finished USC Dental School. Don and Marion were married on August 19, 1950, and their joy in each other sparkled as an inspiration for 63 years. While Don was practicing dentistry in Bellflower, the young couple had an opportunity to purchase a waterfront lot in developing Naples. In 1955, they built a home on Naples Canal, where their three children, Kristin, Tom, and John, had an idyllic childhood. For 60 years, their home was filled with warmth and laughter thanks to their open-door policy. The Beckman grandchildren will always cherish the magic of Naples Canal. Marion spent most of her life as an active and tireless volunteer, supporting her husband, children, and community with her talents and love. She served as president of the Dental Auxiliary of Long Beach as well as president of the Naples Elementary School PTA. Her true passion was education: for over 25 years Marion was a docent for the California Museum of Science and Industry, sharing her insatiable passion for California history with touring elementary classes. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran church for over 60 years. Marion was honored to be a member of both PEO (for over 50 years) and the Naples Island Garden Club, where she felt blessed to meet some of the finest women she had ever known. Marion's favorite things were traveling the world (often with her and Don's dear friends the Orrs and Pillings), eating black licorice, reading (often the end first, so she could relax), entertaining (she set magnificent tables every day), enjoying anything Swedish (both she and Don had Swedish parents), and sewing (intricate cross-stitch Christmas stockings for all grandkids). She was an avid but fretful sports fan, particularly of the Dodgers and USC. And she loved lovedscotch and the color red. And her cat, Lucky. But most of all, she loved her family. She loved spending time with them at dinners, during holidays, over lively card games, and on trips to Gull Lake in the eastern Sierra, where they vacationed for over 50 years. Don and Marion's ashes will be scattered there together. Marion was preceded in death by Don in 2013. She is survived by her daughter Kristin (Don) DeVincenzi of Napa, CA; her son Thomas (Jeri) Beckman of Portland, OR; her son John (Narda) Beckman of Sacramento, CA; her seven grandchildren Randall (MeghanRose), Erik (Sonia), Mark, Camille (Eric), Caroline (Manuel), Irene, and Ella John (Jonathan); and her great grandsons Maddox and August. Marion also leaves behind her niece, Candace Ward, and her two "extra" Naples sons, Kevin (Pam) Brief and Jeff Fellenzer. If you wish to give in Marion's memory, please consider a donation to either the Naples Island Garden Club or Seal Beach Animal Care Center. According to Marion's wishes, a memorial service will be held in the future at her church, Gloria Dei Lutheran, when we can gather in person as a community and sing her favorite hymn, "Children of the Heavenly Father," as a final goodbye.





