June 11, 1922 - May 20, 2019 Marjorie Ruth Hall, a long time resident of Long Beach passed away peacefully May 20th, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond Junior Hall and eldest daughter Sandra Jean, she is survived by 7 children, 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Marjorie was born in Akron, Ohio and resided In Wadsworth until moving to Long Beach in 1952. She was a long time employee at St. Anthony Parish and parishioner at St. Bartholomew for the past 20 years She will be fondly missed as matriarch, mother, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Marjorie's name to the LB Memorial Jonathan Jacques Cancer Research Center. Funeral services at St Bartholomew 252 Granada Ave in Long Beach June 8th at 10:30am. Viewing and rosary at Stricklin/Snively Mortuary June 7th 4 - 8pm 1952 Long Beach Blvd.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on June 1, 2019
