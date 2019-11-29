|
Born in Monticello, Kentucky, Marlene ended her battle with brain cancer and passed peacefully at her Cypress home.
Marlene, a revered and beloved teacher, began her career in Dayton, Ohio, and retired from Long Beach schools after 52 years.
A devoted wife and mother of three, she was a very active, loyal and dedicated member of numerous charities and community clubs.
She was a talented seamstress, quilter and master calligrapher. Her car was always tuned to the Mozart station. She loved to read, was an avid gardener, a travel enthusiast and tremendous basketball fan. Go Wildcats!
Marlene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard J. Callanan; parents, Robert and Christiana Vaughn; sister, Barbara Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Colt; son, Robert Callanan and wife, Katie; son John Callanan; grandchildren, Alexandra Colt, Kyler and Carly Callanan; sisters, Glenda Gibson, Mary Baumer; many loving nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Fri, Dec 6 from 5-9pm. All Souls Mortuary, 4400 Cherry Ave, Long Beach.
SERVICE: Sat, Dec 7 at 10a. Bethany Christian Church, 2250 Clark Ave, Long Beach.
RECEPTION: Sat, Dec 7, (following the burial) til 3:30p, Bethany Christian Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to charities: Women's Club of Cypress Scholarship Fund, , .
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2019