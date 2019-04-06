|
Martha Sue Thuente December 25, 1937 March 24, 2019 On Sunday March 24, 2019, the most beautiful woman in creation left us for the most beautiful place in creation. Martha Sue (Coble) Thuente was born to loving parents Orus Newell Coble and Hellen Allene Coble. The second of eleven children, Martha enjoyed her childhood in Ash Grove, MO. Growing up, she was an avid reader, a Girl Scout, and enjoyed Saturday afternoon movies with her siblings. Her expert roller skating skills were the envy of her friends who could not master skating backwards. In the 1954 the Coble family moved to California (according to Martha) "in a covered wagon". Martha met the love of her life Albert Thuente at a "wild soiree" in 1958, and in 1960 married him and started their family together. Their Long Beach home was always a lively place with their three children Gregory, Mary Helen, and Julie. From the beginning, Martha and Al were attached to each other like velcro (yes, it had been invented by then). She participated in any way she could in supporting Al in his Knights of Columbus chapter at Our Lady of the Rosary by helping in the kitchen, attending banquets at his side, and watching to make sure the cheating at poker did not get out of hand. For a "day job" Al and Martha owned and operated a Fun Services franchise, providing equipment for school and church carnivals, and holiday gift shops, or renting dunk tanks and selling whoopee cushions. Even while running a successful business with Al, Martha managed to be very active in her children's lives. She not only did the things that a wife and mom does maintaining the home, make meals together a priority, taking the children to local parks, reminding them to stand up straight, brush their teeth and keep the hair out of their eyes but also modeling leadership by taking on roles of Cub Scout Den Mother for Greg and Band Mom for Mary and Julie. Martha's Scouting involvement did not stop at Den Mother for Pack 59's Den 2. She saw the bigger picture of the program and served as a volunteer at the District and Council levels, receiving several recognitions and awards. In 1979 she was honored with the Long Beach Area Council's highest award for distinguished service, the Silver Beaver Award. Her service to the community began as a neighborhood advocate, by "fighting city hall" for a sound wall along the 91 Freeway to improve the quality of life for the residents. Martha and Al's passion for honoring Veterans led them to become founding members of the Long Beach Veteran's Day committee, leading as President of the committee for 15 years. Her influence was also very present in her local Neighborhood Association and North Long Beach PAC, where she served as Chair for over 8 years. Her colleagues respected her firm, no-nonsense leadership style and affectionately bestowed upon her the nickname Atilla the Hun. Throughout her lifetime, Martha was an avid crafter, seamstress, and quilter, all skills she learned from her grandmother and mother. She generously shared her talents by making clothes, blankets, quilts, centerpieces, and gifts for people. Martha and Al frequently went on mini vacations throughout California. She loved to visit sewing shops and return with FARTs (Fabric Acquired on Road Trips). Martha found an outlet for her beloved hobby by participating in a quilting group at a local church, where she personally donated hundreds of crocheted and quilted blankets that were distributed to children through local hospitals, and Long Beach Police and Fire Departments. A favorite end-of-life story of Martha's is one where she is on a boat crossing a lake. As Martha leaves the shore she is bid farewell by her husband Albert, son Gregory, daughters Mary Helen Uht and Julie Willett, grandchildren Thomas Willett, Anna Estes and Grant Thuente, and her two great-granddaughters Anastasia and Sabrina Estes. Also waving good-bye are her brothers and sisters Sharon (Cookie) Brookes, Michael (Mick) Coble, Pamela Coble, Mary Foss, Rebecca Hopewell, and Deborah Coble, along with her nieces, nephews, and those who hold her dear. The other side of the lake has a gathering of loved ones who are awaiting her arrival: parents Orus and Hellen Coble, brothers Charles, Richard and Thomas, and her sister Patricia, and other family and friends Martha has missed since they made their own voyage across the lake. A private service was held for Martha. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday April 12, from 1:00 to 4:00 at Lakewood Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Boy Scouts of America, Long Beach Area Council (562)427-0911 (LongBeachBSA.org), California Aquatics/Pools of Hope (310)537-2224 (caaquatictherapy.com), or US Vets Long Beach (562)200-7300 (usvetsinc.org/longbeach).
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019