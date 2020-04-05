|
Martha Sullivan Folsom was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on February 16, 1925. She met her future husband, John, in high school in Amesbury, MA. They worked on the school newspaper together and she graduated with honors. After graduation, she attended secretarial school in Boston until the family moved to California, where she later married John and began her family. She worked at Union Oil Co in San Pedro to support her two oldest children while John completed his education. She loved her work at CSULB where she retired after 20+years as Administrative Assistant to Dean of Graduate Studies and Assistant Director of Research. She also loved art and museums, working as a docent at the Long Beach Art Museum. Martha and John traveled the world together. She lived in Long Beach for 69 years, then moved to Bellingham, WA where she passed peacefully on March 26, 2020 having recently celebrated her 95th birthday. She is survived by her children: Pamela Sich of Seal Beach, CA. and her daughters Marlia and Marissa; Jay Folsom of Columbia, M0 (wife Therese) and daughters Kimberly, Jennifer, and Katherine; Beverly Wiegand of Deming, WA (husband Lane) and sons Joshua and Jesse; and James Folsom of Portland, OR. She was also proud of her 17 great grandchildren. She will be remembered, too, for her passion for fashion.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020