Mary Anne Kovaleski Delia was born on June 11, 1924 and grew up in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She attended Temple University. While studying electronics in college, she took a government job testing radar during WWII. After college, Mary moved to Long Beach, California. She was married to Hoyt Pierce Cantrell. She had two children, Peter Cantrell and Merilly Carol Cantrell. Mary worked for Pacific Telephone for twenty-five years.



After her retirement from Pacific Bell, Mary taught school at Bellflower Christian School for eight years. Mary loved to travel and loved her Grand children, Great-Grand children, and Great-Great Grand Children. During retirement Mary spent her time caring for her Great-Grand children, involving them in the Long Beach City College Child Development Program and actively taking them to swim and ice skating lessons.



Mary was a life-long learner who firmly believed in education. Mary will be missed dearly as she was a kind and dear friend to all who knew her. Mary will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn, Long Beach.



Services will be held privately due to Covid.

Published in Press-Telegram on Sep. 14, 2020.