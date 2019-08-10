Home

1926 - 2019
Mary Economides March 27, 1926 - August 4, 2019 Mary passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019. Born in March 1926 on the Island of Cyprus, Mary turned down a full scholarship to study at the prestigious University of Athens to marry her sweetheart, Nick. Together with their two-year-old son, George, they immigrated to the U.S. in 1949. They settled in Long Beach where she immediately became active in the Greek community, serving in a variety of roles at the Greek Orthodox Church on Pacific Ave. She served as church secretary for many years. She loved to sing, singing in the Assumption Choir for 50 years, with people often saying she had the voice of an angel. She would regularly serenade the staff and fellow residents at Belmont Village Senior Living in Encinitas, CA. Even two days prior to her passing, she serenaded the staff and patients on her floor with a strong rendition of "My Country Tis of Thee." She is survived by her two sons, George and John, and John's wife, Pam; granddaughters, April, Elyse and Laura; great granddaughter, Audrey; and her youngest sister, Elsa. She was preceded in death by four of her siblings: Charles, Stella, Christaleni, and Eugenia; two infant sons, Paul and Steven, and her beloved husband of 64 years with whom she is now reunited. And most importantly, she has joined the heavenly choir, singing to her King. The Trisagion (viewing) service will be at 5 p.m., Sunday, August 11, at the Westminster Memorial Park and Mortuary Chapel, 14801 Beach Blvd. Westminster, CA. Funeral service will be Monday, August 12, 9:30 am at the Chapel, followed by the burial at graveside. A Makaria (reception) at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 5761 E. Colorado St, will follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Assumption GOC designated to "Assumption Choir."
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 10, 2019
