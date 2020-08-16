Mary Kathleen (Brady) Pearson Mary Kathleen (Brady) Pearson, "Kathy", passed away on July 17, 2020 at her home in Garden Grove, CA at the age of 71. Loving mother, grandmother (Kiki) and sister, she was the life of the party and always inclusive of everyone. She was a Long Beach native and attended St. Anthony's Catholic School for 12 years. Kathy cherished her group of high school friends and they've kept in touch with each other for over 50 years. Over the course of her life, Kathy made new friends wherever she went. She touched so many people with her upbeat, outgoing and loving personality. Kathy loved to travel and entertain in her home and was always up for an adventure. Kathy has been best friends with Jan Utz for over 13 years and introduced Kathy to many of her friends. Her longtime friend, Marlene Mitnick, was her travel companion and both of these friends were considered part of the family. Kathy was an old friend, a new friend, a faraway friend but always a good friend. Kiki truly lived for her six grandkids and loved hosting cousin sleepovers and pool time. Kathy was also a talented Interior Designer and owned her own design studio. Kathy is survived by her son, Jeff (Tonya) Pearson; daughter, Jill Pearson; grandchildren, Christian, Kendall, Caylee, Addison, Brady and Caleb; brothers, James, Peter and Patrick Brady; sisters, Constance and Christine; seven nieces and three nephews and Aunt Mae Hadfield. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. Sometime in the future a celebration of life will be held. Please monitor social media.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store