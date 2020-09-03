On Saturday, August 29, 2020 our beloved mother, Mary Lee Tooker, passed away. She was a mother of 4, a grandmother of 8, and a great grandmother of 4. She was a sister, an aunt, a daughter, a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother and a mentor to many. She was beloved by all and lived a truly remarkable life in her amazing 92 years. She died peacefully at home in her favorite place on earth, our beach house in Oceanside with her favorite 2 cats looking out at the ocean and her family around her. She will be laid to rest at the San Luis Rey Mission. She is survived by a large and loving family.





