Mary Lou Nicolai
March 23, 1929 - February 15, 2019
Mary Lou Nicolai passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at home with family at her side. Born in Normal, Illinois, on March 23, 1929, Mary was 89 years old. Her family moved to Long Beach, CA when she was 9 years old. Always an excellent student, she entered the University of Redlands at age 16 on an academic scholarship. She graduated with a Degree in Education and taught third and fifth grades in Long Beach. Her relationship with the University of Redlands continues with a scholarship she and her husband established.
At age 22, Mary married her high school sweetheart, William "Bill" Nicolai to whom she was married almost 68 years. She and Bill had three children, Karen Winnett, Kurt (Ingrid) Nicolai and Kristen (Brad) Sago. Mary had four grandchildren, Blake (Melissa) Nicolai, Kylie Sago, Cory Sago and Chase Nicolai and one great-grandchild, Abigail (daughter to Blake and Melissa). She is also survived by her sister, Martha Stegen and was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Dulin and son-in-law, Steven Winnett.
Mary's many interests included symphonic music, art, boating and golf. Mary was particularly proficient at crossword puzzles and Jeopardy. She traveled the world with her husband, Bill, and learned the languages of many of the countries they visited.
She served many philanthropic organizations, including the Assistance League (Howard Committee), PEO, YWCA, Rancho Los Alamitos, and Alamitos Bay Garden Club. She enjoyed boating at Alamitos Bay Yacht Club and played golf and bridge at Virginia Country Club for over 20 years.
Mary exhibited a quick wit and ever-present smile. She created many lifelong friendships in Long Beach where she resided for 80 years. She will be missed by all as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019