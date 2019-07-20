|
|
Our adored Mary Lou passed away early Saturday morning July 6, at age eighty eight. Hey parents were George and Martha Van Hovenburg. They lived in the small town of Amenia, New York. Her high school graduating class had just 12 students.
She graduated as a registered nurse from St. Marys in Waterbury, Connecticut and worked at the Veterans hospital there before coming to the Long Beach V.A. Hospital. Here in Long Beach, she met her future husband, Ray. For Ray, it was "KABOOM!"- LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT! They have now been married 59 and a half years and their time together has truly been a celebration.
Their immediate family includes their sons Roger; Gerald (predeceased), his wife Myrna, and grandchildren Jeffrey, Christopher, and Mark; Phillip, his wife Meifang, and grandchildren Cece, Eric, Lulu, and Grace, as well as Mary Lou's sister, Barbara Pons and her family in New York and New Jersey.
She retired from nursing at the Student Health Center at Cal State University, Long Beach. Her family and friends were a joy to her and she was to them. We love her and cherish the good times.
To paraphrase an unknown poet:
Mary Lou hasn't gone away, She walks beside us every day
Unseen, unheard, but always near
Still loved, still missed And very dear
Our precious darling Mary Lou In our hearts forever
Always our queen Mary Lou
Her wishes are that her ashes be held and then combined with Ray's upon his future passing. We deeply appreciate the devoted care that the doctors, nurses, friends, and family have provided during her illness with heart and diabetes problems.
Thank you all. We love you Mary Lou.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on July 20, 2019