October 31, 1963 - April 12, 2020 Matthew Holzman passed away peacefully on April 12 from metastatic cancer. Born and raised in Long Beach, Matt graduated from Wilson HS, earned his BA at UCSB and achieved notoriety in Los Angeles as a producer and on-air personality at KCRW FM Radio (NPR) in Los Angeles. Matt is the son of Marilyn and Ben Holzman, a longtime teacher and principal in the Long Beach Unified School District. Matt's three sisters, Stefanie, Jan and Lisa would like to share with the community that Matt was a wonderful brother; creative, entertaining, intensely smart, and with the ability to bring a smile to everyone's face from a very young age. Matt is survived by his three sisters and many cousins; his partner Adria, his KCRW and NPR colleagues, his many friends, and his cat Zsa Zsa. Matt was loved and admired by thousands of listeners of KCRW which is streamed around the world. In lieu of flowers the Holzman family asks that you please support KCRW.com, the Venice Family Clinic or Entrenous Youth.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020