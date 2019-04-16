Maureen Stone June 30, 1932 - April 10, 2019 Maureen M. Stone (nee McGarry) was born in Fairfield, Alabama. She passed away peacefully in the care of Kaiser Hospital, Downey, CA. Maureen graduated from Whittier College in 1954 and began her 30 plus years of teaching that fall. She met Laurence Stone, a Cal Poly student while attending a Whittier College dance. They met in the spring of 1953. During a tour of Europe in 1955, Maureen and Laurence (a soldier with the U.S Army stationed in Germany) were engaged to be married in Heidledberg, Germany). Upon his return they were married September 1st, 1956 and lived in Torrance, CA. Maureen and Laurence moved to San Luis Obispo where she continued to teach school while Laurence attended Cal Poly on the G.I Bill receiving his B.S degree in 1962. They have resided in Long Beach since 1965 living at their current address for 50 years. Happily married for 62 years. Maureen is survived by her husband, Laurence; her three children, Garry Stone, Brian Stone, and Catherine Keit (Todd); five grandchildren, Marcella Stone, Corey Stone, Taylor Keit, Colin Keit and Ava Keit; sister, Ann Brown; brother, James McGarry and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Thelma McGarry and nephew, Patrick Brown. All arrangements handled by All Souls Cemetery on 4400 Cherry Ave. Long Beach CA as follows: Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the St. Michael's room from 9:30am-12:30pm and Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5-8pm. Funeral service in the chapel on April 18th, 2019 at 11am. Interment at All Souls will follow the funeral.. Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary