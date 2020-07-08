1/
Maureen Richardson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen Richardson Maureen Richardson was born Oct 1, 1933 in Ireland. She and her husband, James Richardson, now deceased, moved to Long Beach, CA, in the early 1960's, where she lived until her recent death on June 17, 2020. She worked at Long Beach Convention Center and at Breakers Hotel as a dining room manager. She is survived by one sister along with many family members and friends. Visitation hours for Maureen Richardson are from 10am-2pm with services at 11am on July 10, 2020 at Stricklin/Snively Mortuary, 1952 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90806. The Funeral will be streamed via Facebook Live. Stricklin/Snively Mortuary 562-426-3365


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press-Telegram on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stricklin/Snively Mortuary
1952 Long Beach Blvd.
Long Beach, CA 90806
5624263365
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved