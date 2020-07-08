Maureen Richardson Maureen Richardson was born Oct 1, 1933 in Ireland. She and her husband, James Richardson, now deceased, moved to Long Beach, CA, in the early 1960's, where she lived until her recent death on June 17, 2020. She worked at Long Beach Convention Center and at Breakers Hotel as a dining room manager. She is survived by one sister along with many family members and friends. Visitation hours for Maureen Richardson are from 10am-2pm with services at 11am on July 10, 2020 at Stricklin/Snively Mortuary, 1952 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90806. The Funeral will be streamed via Facebook Live. Stricklin/Snively Mortuary 562-426-3365





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store