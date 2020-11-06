April 26, 1954 - October 18, 2020 Mayumi Miyamoto Shaheen, 66 years old, Osaka, Japan born, resident of Long Beach, passed away on October 18, 2020. Survived by her husband of 48 years, Jay; children, Phillip Shaheen, Buffy (Scott) Moye; grandchildren, Taylor, Jacob, Alina, Ryan, and Morgan; she is also survived by her mother, Hisako Miyamoto; sister, June (Randy) Donovan; nephew Nico; niece Amanda and many other relatives. Proceeded in death by her brother, Eiji Miyamoto and father, Arthur Miyamoto. Mayumi emigrated from Japan in 1958 with her brother and mother, joining her father to live in Los Angeles, California. In 1967, the family moved to Long Beach where she attended Long Beach Poly High School while working at her parent's market, Art's Market. She graduated in 1971 and began to study at Long Beach State University. In Lecture Hall 151, she met her future husband of 48 years, Jay. They were married in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 1, 1972. Mayumi was an Ondo instructor and a dedicated volunteer at the Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center. Mayumi loved traveling, eating desserts, and sampling wines from different regions. She was the heart of our family. She always had a ready smile and kind words for her friends and neighbors. She had a way of making everyone feel special. She will be loved and missed. She will live in our hearts forever. Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a private graveside service at Rose Hills. The family will hold a Celebration of Life when it is safe to do so.





