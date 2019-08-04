|
Merlen Lee Kearney Merlen Lee Kearney was born August 22, 1943, in Artesia, California to Minnie Edith Kearney and Merlen Lewis Kearney. He grew up in Long Beach, attending Lowell Elementary, Hughes Junior High, Long Beach Polytechnic H.S., Long Beach City College and California State University Long Beach, graduating with a B.A. in Secondary Teaching. He received his Masters Degree from Pepperdine University with an emphasis on Urban School Teaching. Merlen worked part time for the Long Beach Recreation Department at Somerset Park while attending college. He taught Physical Education at Henry Clay Middle School in Los Angeles his entire career, spending the last few years at Henry Clay as Dean of Discipline until his retirement in 2005. He married Karen Lee Keith in 1966. Merlen and Karen both grew up and lived in Long Beach, enjoying collecting and raising numerous rescue dogs, traveling (loving eight Road Scholar trips), many summers of epic camping excursions, car club events, displaying his beloved sports cars and entering them in judged events, relaxing on the beach at Alamitos Bay, watching and attending endless Angels and Dodgers games, viewing countless Little League baseball games, coaching soccer and cheering on cross country and rowing teams for son, Eric. He was a gardener extraordinaire, and was so proud of comments on his well-tended azaleas. He loved and looked forward to 35 years of 4th of July neighborhood block parties. He was a generous and chatty friend to all, loved to laugh, had a stellar sense of humor and kept life fun. He passed away June 8, 2019, and will be missed by wife, Karen, son, Eric, daughter-in-law, Adriana, adored grandson, Sullivan, and many friends. Memorial service pending.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019