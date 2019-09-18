Press-Telegram Obituaries
Mertrice Adele D'Amore


1919 - 2019
Mertrice Adele D'Amore Obituary
Mertrice D'Amore passed away on September 3, 2019, in Long Beach, California with family at her bedside. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years Nicholas D'Amore. She is survived by her devoted daughters: Marianne D'Amore, Cecelia Slater (Paul), Barbara Lyman (Gary), Kathleen Worthey (Bill) and Lynn Laughlin; twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; brother, Curtis Skrutvold, and sisters: Ann Skrutvold, Helen Thompson, Joan Welte and Mae Twito. Viewing and Rosary will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019. Viewing will be from 5:00 to 6:30 pm; Rosary at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11:00 am. Both services will be held at All Souls Mortuary Chapel, 4400 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA, 90807
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to .
Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/lbpresstelegram
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019
