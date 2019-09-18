|
|
Mertrice D'Amore passed away on September 3, 2019, in Long Beach, California with family at her bedside. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years Nicholas D'Amore. She is survived by her devoted daughters: Marianne D'Amore, Cecelia Slater (Paul), Barbara Lyman (Gary), Kathleen Worthey (Bill) and Lynn Laughlin; twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; brother, Curtis Skrutvold, and sisters: Ann Skrutvold, Helen Thompson, Joan Welte and Mae Twito. Viewing and Rosary will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019. Viewing will be from 5:00 to 6:30 pm; Rosary at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11:00 am. Both services will be held at All Souls Mortuary Chapel, 4400 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA, 90807
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to .
Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/lbpresstelegram
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019