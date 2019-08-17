|
|
Michael Andrew Stugrin
September 23, 1949 - August 15, 2019
Michael Stugrin passed away at his home in Long Beach, CA, on August 15, 2019 at the age of 69. His life partner, Brian Buchanan, was at his side. They were Domestic Partners for 30 years. For the past 20 years they lived in Long Beach. He was the son and only child of Andrew Jacob Stugrin and Helen Theresa (Celosky) Stugrin, both deceased.
He loved books, cooking, and great food as much as he did classical music and the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra. About LBSO, he said, "I've listened to great orchestras around the world, but in Long Beach the talent, enthusiasm, and warmth of the people who make a concert possible are superb and memorable. Our new music director, Eckhart Preu, is a gift."
Michael was born in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, on September 23, 1949. Bloomsburg is a rural town of 12,000 and is a community that grows to 30,000 during the college school year at Bloomsburg University. He graduated from St. Columbia Parochial School, Bloomsburg High School, Bloomsburg University, and The Pennsylvania State University.
Michael graduated in 1973 with a distinguished B.A. in English. He entered the graduate program in English Literature at The Pennsylvania State University, in University Park, Pennsylvania. He graduated with a doctorate in English in 1976.
Michael taught English composition and literature as an Instructor of English, at the lowa State University, Ames lowa, from 1978-1980; and as assistant professor of English at lowa University, Ames, lowa. He then joined the University of Pittsburgh as Instructor of English and taught there from 1982-85. Michael's specialties were English composition as a Second Language, technical and business writing, and Shakespeare.
He left teaching in 1985 to join Westinghouse Electric Corporation, in Pittsburgh, as manager of Executive Communication. He joined Unisys Corporation in 1987 as Director of Speechwriting and Public Relations. In 1992, he moved to Concurrent Corporation, in Northern New Jersey, as director of Public Relations. He relocated to California in 1995 after accepting a position at Pinkerton Security as Corporate Vice President of Public Relations until 2000 when he started his own consulting firm, power-by-words.com, Inc, until his retirement in 2012. Stugrin published two memoirs, two cookbooks, seven works of literary criticism, and co-authored a book with Long Beach author and historian, Renee Simon, Music Looks Forward: A History of the Long Beach Symphony." He also was a frequent contributing writer for Symphony Magazine. Michael was a member of the Board of Directors of the Alamito Heights Improvement Association, the Long Beach Public Library Association, and the Long Beach Symphony Association; he also supported the Long Beach State University Fine Arts Association. He is also survived by his first cousins, Carol Stugrin (Joseph); John Stugrin (Mimi), Ann Marie Stugrin, and Tom Stugrin. A private memorial service is being planned. Donations in Michael's name should be sent to the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra Endowment Fund, 249 East Ocean Boulevard, Suite 200, Long Beach, CA 90802.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 17, 2019