May 1, 1940 - October 4, 2020 Michael Gordon Nott passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was the oldest of three children born to William A. Nott and Winnie Mae Nott in Long Beach, California. He spent his childhood years living in nearby Wilmington, where he attended both elementary and high school, graduating from Banning High in 1958. He went on to attend Occidental College where he received both a baseball and basketball scholarship. He graduated from Occidental in 1962 and received his B.A. degree in Political Science. During his senior year, it was a professor who told him he had a talent in Constitutional law and suggested he might enjoy the study of Law as a profession. Taking his professor's advice, he enrolled and received his Law degree from the University of Southern California in 1965. Mike met and later married Anne Lawson in 1966. Together they had three children David, Daniel, and Galen. While completing a six year term in the Army Reserves, Mike also began his career at a Law firm in Long Beach under Roy Brown which later became known as Vandenberg, Nott, Conway and Newell. He continued his practice of law for nearly 20 years. He was appointed to the Municipal Court of Long Beach in 1985 and later elevated to Superior Court. In 1990 he was appointed by Governor Deukmejian to the State Court of Appeal, a huge highlight in his life. He remained an Associate Justice on the Court of Appeal until his retirement in 2005. He then entered into Private Judging working for Judicate West as a mediator, arbitrator, discovery referee and appellate consultant, specializing in professional malpractice disputes. Mike enjoyed all types of sports but it was his love of golf that occupied most of his recreational time as an adult. He was a member of Virginia Country Club as well as various other golf and social organizations through which he formed many lifelong friendships. After the death of his wife Anne, he reunited and married Sharron Trueblood Sellitto in 1995, an acquaintance from his years at Occidental College. Through Sharron he inherited two more daughters, Stephanie and Susie. Mike always enjoyed spending time with his family as well as social gatherings with close friends. He and Sharron also enjoyed traveling abroad as well as their annual trips to Hawaii with their family. Unfortunately, Mike was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and after a 10 year battle, complications derived from the disease ended his life too soon. In addition to his wife Sharron, he leaves behind his children, David Nott and wife Stephanie, Daniel Nott and wife Kristi, Galen Nott, Stephanie Chapin and husband Brandon and Susie Ellison and husband Matthew. He also leaves grandchildren, Matthew and Shaun, Erin and Michael and Ryan and Sarah. He was predeceased by his brother, Steve but is survived by his sister, Kathryn Coulombe, and several nieces and nephews. Mike was an accomplished man with many talents and many friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he will be missed dearly by all. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.





