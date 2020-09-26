Michael Hamachi

1/1
10/20/1956 - 05/18/2020 Michael K. Hamachi, 63, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died following a battle with brain cancer on May 18, 2020 in Torrance, California. Michael was born in San Pedro, California to Akira and Naomi Hamachi. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Diane Tasaka; daughters Lauren (Angelo) Espiritu, April and Lynsey; grandchildren Mateo and Malia; mother, Naomi Ishibashi Hamachi; brother Dale (Kari) and sisters Candace (Pat) Allison and Ann. Michael is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Michael graduated from Cal State Long Beach and recieved his MBA from Pepperdine University. He worked for more than 30 years for Xerox Corporation. A private service will be held for immediate family on June 3, 2020 followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. A formal memorial service will be held at a later date (TBD). Services will be held outdoors. Donations can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society at https://braintumor.org.


Published in Press-Telegram on Sep. 26, 2020.
