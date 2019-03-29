|
Michael Kevin Hood Mike Hood was born on August 29, 1961 and died on February 24, 2019. Born and raised in Long Beach, he lived in Chattaroy, WA. Mike is survived by his wife, two children, mother & father, brother & sister, nephew, cousins, aunts and uncles. A memorial will be held in his honor on Sunday April 7th, 2019, 12:00 pm, at his childhood & family home in Long Beach, CA. For more information, call Shannon at 310-617-5982.
