Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Kevin Hood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Kevin Hood Obituary
Michael Kevin Hood Mike Hood was born on August 29, 1961 and died on February 24, 2019. Born and raised in Long Beach, he lived in Chattaroy, WA. Mike is survived by his wife, two children, mother & father, brother & sister, nephew, cousins, aunts and uncles. A memorial will be held in his honor on Sunday April 7th, 2019, 12:00 pm, at his childhood & family home in Long Beach, CA. For more information, call Shannon at 310-617-5982. Please sign the guest book at www.presstelegram.com/obits
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.