|
|
Michael Marion Mann
July 19, 1940 - February 11, 2019
Michael Mann was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on July 19, 1940. Son of William Marion Mann and Jessie Kate Jacobs. Michael Mann is survived by 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Michael Mann was a giant sized man with a giant sized heart! Standing 6'6" tall and weighing 275 pounds. His hands were the size of baseball mitts and his fingers as thick as pickles.
This giant sized man crawled around on his hands and knees for more than 55 years installing carpet to support himself and the family he loved very much.
He passed this trade on to his three sons and many, many other men whose lives were changed forever by his teachings.
This Handsome man was married 11 times! (yes 11 no typo). His longest marriage was to Eleanor Gay Lindsay (15 years), together they share 2 boys and 1 girl, his second longest marriage was to Donna Marshall (6 years), together they shared 1 boy. The others did not last long enough to mention! Lol Yes he loved his women as the women loved him.
Though this giant Man, with giant hands that loved women walked this earth, the thing that stood out most to all that knew him was his contagious smile and his enormous heart.
Michael Marion Mann will be missed by all and his LEGEND will NEVER DIE.
Services to be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Community Chapel World Outreach, 12400 Studebaker Rd, Norwalk, CA 90650
Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019