|
|
July 15, 1946 - August 12, 2019 Mike Miller seemed larger than life. Taller than mosthe was also more creative, funnier at gatherings, better at pool, sometimes at poker, especially "Let it Ride" and, surprising to some, Karaoke, gardening and fixing most anything. A gentle giant, he will be missed by many. The Press Telegram was his only employer. Starting at 11, delivering newspapers, he continued until 2009. He always worked in some capacity of management ensuring the papers were delivered. Mike leaves a wife, Justine, son Mickey (Jenny) and daughter Mandy and granddaughter Alison. He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Natalie Miller and a sister, Glenda. His older sister Gloria started college as Mike started kindergarten. His brothers Gene (Barbara) and Ken (Linda) were close to his ageand taught him lots of tricks and how to stay out of trouble. Longtime friend Cliff Cullen was a "brother by another mother". Mike had eight nieces and nephews. He remained close to many of the alumni of his 1964 Poly graduating classespecially the group that attended Birney Elementary. Parkinson's Disease stopped him just short of two things he looked forward to, attending his High School Reunion and his wedding anniversary. All their married life Mike and Justine lived on Nichols Street in Bellflower, and that is where he restored many antique cars, built 14 teardrop trailers and treated his kids to a Batmobile, homemade go-kart, tandem stingray, Cushman scooter and trailer, and countless games of "KickBallBatBall", a game devised so that every age could play together. He loved camping, collecting memorabilia, bowling, basketball, and flag football with the Poly crowd. Sunday evenings Scrabble was taken seriously, playing with friends. Extra kids were always in their home, and he delighted his Mother in Law, Lillian, when he asked her to be a permanent part of the household in 1987. Friends will gather to remember him at Skylinks Golf Course, with the help of Mickey's wife Jennifer.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 29, 2019