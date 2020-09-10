May 8, 1947 - September 4, 2020 Michael was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Patrick and Marion Regan and moved to Long Beach to attend CSULB where he met his wife. He devoted his 30-year career to LBUSD as a Speech and Language teacher, and later a counselor at Bancroft and DeMille middle schools. He raised money for special education classes (CEC #108) through his 7 Iron Tin Cup golf tournaments. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda, his three children, Danny Regan (Monica), Katie Raley (Alec), and Kari Cho (Toby), his five grandchildren, Malayna, Samantha, Dean, Maddie, and Darcy, and his sister Erin Fadeski and brother Dennis Regan. There will be no formal memorial service at this time, in lieu please consider making a donation to the ALS Association at https://www.als.org/