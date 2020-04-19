|
Mizuye "Mitzi" Noda Mizuye "Mitzi" Noda passed away peacefully in her home on April 7th, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in Terminal Island, October 27, 1927 to parents Zentaro and Miyo Arihara. Mitzi had two older brothers, Zenichiro and Kouji. She is survived by her loving sister Yone, daughter Susan, son Wayne and his wife LindaLou, grandchildren Eric, Glen and Cheryl and two great-grandchildren, Malakai and Mariah. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 39 years, Art Noda who left us in 1992. Mitzi's childhood was spent in the fishing community on Terminal Island which ended when her family was interned during WWII. She spent her high school years in camp in Jerome AK, then returned to Long Beach, CA after the war where she met Art. After raising their two children she joined ranks with Art at Noda Jewelers where she was the greeter, welcoming customers and friends. She was the perfect "face" of the business. Her hobbies included dancing, golf and the Casinos, penny machines only. Mizuye was fondly referred to, by friends and family as Miz, Mizzie, and Mitzi. Her smiling face and positive outlook was infectious. But she was also a very strong woman, with grit and influence. Her high morals and character along with a strong Christian faith carried her through life. These are the qualities that she instilled in her children and grandchildren. Grandma was extremely proud of her grandchildren and was always engaged with their education, activities and performances which brought her endless joy. In lieu of flowers or koden, please consider a donation to the or the . Due to the current social restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020