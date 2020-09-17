October 22, 1937 - September 14, 2020 Myrna Yvonne Richards of Garden Grove passed peacefully at home surrounded by family at the age of 82. Myrna was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Julio "Tony" Barreto and Soon-ae "Sally" Whang. She attended St. Anthony's High School and Long Beach City College. She was married for 63 years to John Richards, with whom she raised three daughters: Michelle Hamner (Shannon), Alison Richards (John Malkin) and Amy Colburn (Brock); and six grandchildren, Skyler, David and Hallie Hamner; Bodhi Malkin; and Isabel and Aidan Colburn.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store