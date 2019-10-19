Home

Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Nancy Finstad

Nancy Finstad Obituary
February 11, 1950 - October 16, 2019 Dover, NH -- Nancy Finstad (Jones), 69, formerly of Albuquerque, NM and Long Beach, CA, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at her home after a period of failing health. She was born February 11, 1950 in Long Beach, the daughter of the late Ronald an Ilene (Lumby) Jones. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 50 years, Randy Finstad; daughter, Suzanne Finstad Hall; son and daughter-in-law, Brian Finstad and Seana Hallberg, and five grandchildren: Adam, Evan, Auden, Truett and Nola. Services will be private. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Nancy's memory is asked to do so to the children's or animal , two causes Nancy supported throughout her life.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Oct. 19, 2019
