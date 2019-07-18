|
March 19, 1927 - July 16, 2019 Nancy Vogel Speizer, was born 92 years ago in Philadelphia, and passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Nancy attended Temple University and shortly after graduation moved all the way across the country, on her own, to Long Beach, where she met her beloved husband, Mark, with whom she spent the next 67 years. Nancy's life was full with teaching, raising a family, social events, travel, contributing to the Jewish community of Long Beach, and partnering with Mark in their successful food blending and packaging business. Nancy is survived by her two children, Gail Saito and Carl Speizer (Judi), three grandchildren Jordan (Gina), Ethan, and Brian (Adrianne), and four great grandchildren, Evan, Zachary, Joshua, and Meira. Services will be held at Temple Israel on Friday July 19th, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Jewish Family and Children's Services of Long Beach.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on July 18, 2019