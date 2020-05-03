September 13, 1939 - April 11, 2020 Nancy Merrill of Long Beach, CA passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2020 with her husband Chas Merrill at her side. Nancy's love of family and friends, zest for life, ever present smile, and infectious laughter characterized a wonderful woman who will be dearly missed. Nancy Viets started life in northern California in Grass Valley, but spent most of her youth in Long Beach, CA attending Freemont Elementary, Jefferson Junior High School and Long Beach Wilson High School. She graduated from Stanford University in 1961 with a BA in History/Education (and her outgoing personality sparkled as a 1958-59 Dollie cheerleader). She also earned a Master's in Education at Stanford in 1962. Nancy taught 6th grade in LBUSD and continued her commitment to children's education through her volunteer activities with numerous organizations in Long Beach. Nancy married her first husband, Jerry Thompson, in 1964. Their children included Kim Thompson who was born in 1965 and Brad Thompson who was born in 1969. Shortly thereafter in 1971, the Thompson family moved to Akron, Ohio where they pursued business opportunities. While away from the ocean, they raced their Snipe all throughout North America. Nancy volunteered and served as president of the Akron Junior League in 1980-81. In 1981, the Thompson's returned to Long Beach, to their beloved beach house on the Alamitos Bay Peninsula and reconnected with all of their dear Long Beach friends. Sadly, in 1991 her daughter, Kim Thompson, passed away while a student at Stanford University. Nancy continued her involvement as a volunteer and leader in the Long Beach community through Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, the Peninsula and Naples Garden Clubs, Junior League of Long Beach, Assistance League of Long Beach, Tichenor Clinic, Long Beach Public Library Foundation, and Long Beach Day Nursery. In 1989 Nancy married Chas Merrill. Thus, began a happy and fun filled life together. Always smiling, always laughing, Nancy thrived in social situations. She loved to entertain and was always eager to throw the next party. She and Chas loved to travel both internationally and domestically including many trips to Catalina Island where they were also members of the Fourth of July Yacht Club. Nancy is survived by her husband, Chas; her brother, Hank Viets and his family; her son, Brad; daughter in law, Mary; and granddaughters, Hailey and Samantha. On the Merrill side, she is survived by her stepsons, Jeff (with wife Pam) and Scott along with grandchildren, Alex, Elle, Max and Jonn. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that any donations be sent to The Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press-Telegram on May 3, 2020.