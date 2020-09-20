June 27, 1924 - July 19, 2020 Nicholas James Danny enjoyed a happy and rewarding life of 96 years. His passing was sad for all of us who cherished and loved him. We will celebrate his life in our memories and he will always be with us in our hearts. Born to Italian immigrants, Nick was the third of four siblings. He was raised in the small coal mining town of Benld, Illinois. Nick overcame the depression era challenges with imagination, wit and courage. This was facilitated by his intelligence and gifted athletic ability. His passion, drive and confidence was ultimately represented at the Chicago 1942 Golden Gloves Tournament where he was the self-trained, Novice Light Weight Champion. As a member of the Greatest Generation, he joined the Navy in 1943 and served as a Corpsman and Dental Technician. He met the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Helen Theobald, while she was on duty at the VA Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. They were married in 1945. They settled in Long Beach where he and Helen attended college (USC/LBCC/CSULB) and both joined the LBUSD. Helen was a reading specialist and Nick was a 5th 6th grade teacher at Star King, Emerson, Keller and Roosevelt Elementary Schools. He was a popular teacher and finished his career as the Principal at Whittier and Burbank Elementary. He retired in 1984. Benefiting from teacher's holidays, they dedicated their time to raising their three children. Nick loved coaching YMCA sports, leading camping and fishing trips, chauffeuring surf outings and other family vacations. He was always an avid Trojan supporter! He remained friends with his long term tennis group who regularly met for coffee and donuts after their active days on the court. Nick truly found happiness and fulfillment in a life of matrimony, fatherhood, friends, sports, mastering foreign languages and other interests. He lost Helen in 2006 to Alzheimer's disease and spent her final five years at Britney House at her side, twice a day, seven days a week. He is survived by two sons, Douglas (Elaine), David (Deborah), and daughter, Diana (Hans), who all recognize that his unconditional love and high expectations were the greatest and most enduring gift of all.





