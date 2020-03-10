|
Nickolas William Edwards was born February 4, 1928 to his parents Mary Raftis and Aleck Nick of Pontiac, Michigan. In 1944 the family moved to Long Beach. Nick graduated from Poly High School in 1945. He went to work full time with his father at Queen Beach Press. Brother Bill Edwards joined the business in 1955. After their father retired, the two brothers worked together. Later they moved the company to its present location on Pine. Along with his brother Bill, they built Queen Beach into the largest printer in the harbor area. Nick was a faithful member of the Greek Orthodox Church in Long Beach and at Saint Sophia in Los Angeles. Nick served on the Assumption Church Parish Council for many years. He was very compassionate and would help anyone who came to him. Nick met his wife Pamela in January 1953 and they were married on April 12, 1953. He will be remembered for his quick sense of humor and sharp business mind. Nick was devoted to his wife, Pamela; daughters, Virginia (Brent) Noyes and Carole Edwards; and his brother, William L. Edwards (Kathy). He loved his grandchildren Christopher, Alexis, Matthew (Michelle), Kellie and his great grandson Jimi. He was predeceased by his son, Aleck Edwards II in 1976. He was a legend to us and a larger than life presence when he walked into a room. Funerals services will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 11:00 in the morning at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Long Beach. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Long Beach.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2020