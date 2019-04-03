|
|
On See Eng September 7, 1927 to March 13, 2019 Mr. Eng of Cerritos, California passed away peacefully at the age of 91. He was born in Taishan, China and married Chun Lan Lee before emigrating to Los Angeles in 1950. He was an avid hiker, gardener and nature lover. His favorite place to visit was Yosemite National Park. He worked as an electronics engineer for Rockwell Int'l on the Apollo 11 project, which sent the first man to the moon. He retired from Boeing to pursue his love of gardening, woodwork, hiking, socializing and spoiling his grand children. Preceded in death by his wife, Chun Lan Lee, he is survived by his daughter; two sons; four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Private services will be held. Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019