Pamela (Zarifes) Edwards March 9, 1932 - November 25, 2020 Pamela was born in Des Moines, Iowa. Her father died when she was two years old and left her mother alone to raise the family. The baby of seven children, she was the last one to leave home and was sent to Long Beach by her mother. In January 1953 at the L.B. Assumption Church Epiphany Celebration, she met her future husband, Nickolas Edwards. After a three-week courtship, they were married on April 12, 1953. Pam and Nick raised three children in Long Beach and Lakewood: Aleck, Virginia and Carole. Pam and Nick were very active in the Assumption Church. Pamela was a long time member of the Daughters of Penelope and Past President of the Philoptochos Society of Long Beach. Pamela served as a member of the Los Angeles County Grand Jury in the 70's. "Mom" loved her Sundays with her family, first attending church and at her home afterward for dinner with her and dad. All of the children's friends knew them as "Yiayia and Baboo". Sundays were filled with laughter, fun and sometimes loud discussions regarding politics and world events. They had birthday parties, graduations and anniversaries at their home for all of their children as well as grandchildren. Nick and Pam loved their children and grandchildren more than anything. Pamela is now together with her husband Nick, and her son Aleck. She is survived by her daughters, Virginia (Brent) Noyes and Carole Edwards; grandchildren, Christopher, Alexis, Matthew and Kellie plus great-grandson, Jimi. Funeral service will be private due to Covid virus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Sophia Philoptochos Society at 1324 S. Normandie Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90006





