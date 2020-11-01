February 20, 1929 - September 27, 2020 Patricia Krenwinkel Knowlton, 91, of Long Beach, California, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on September 27, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1929 in Los Angeles, California, to Bernard "Ben" and Elizabeth "Bessie" (Trudeau) Krenwinkel. Pat is predeceased by all eight of her siblings and her late husband of 58 years, George Winslow Knowlton. When Pat was a child, her family moved from Los Angeles to Anaheim Landing, to live in a summer home her father had built in 1918. She spoke fondly of her life on the bay, the community of Seal Beach, and her childhood friends. Pat attended Huntington Beach High School where she met her future husband Win; they were married in 1948 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Belmont Shore. For a period of time, Pat and Win homesteaded in Tulelake, Calfornia. The couple eventually returned to southern California, settling in Naples and Belmont Shore where they raised their four children. For many years Pat and Win owned and operated a boat marina on Alamitos Bay, and for a period of time they lived on their ranch in Scott Valley, California. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Pat's life focused on her family. Spending time with family was for her an endless source of joy. She offered tireless support and unconditional love to each and every one. Her home was always open to family and friends old and new, serving up a hot meal and homemade cookies you might even leave with a knitted cap or scarf. Pat was active at St. Bartholomew parish, where she took pleasure in a close-knit circle of friends. She was also an avid slot machine player, no stranger to Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage. Pat is survived by her son, Knute, his wife, Vickey (Neff); son, Matt; daughter, Liz, her husband, John (Knight); daughter, Jenny, her husband, Charlie (Rivers); eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; her sister-in-law, Patricia (Knowlton) Morgan; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private funeral Mass will be held at All Souls Mortuary, Long Beach, California on November 4, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ability First, a nonprofit that provides programs and services to help children and adults with disabilities, 3770 E. Williow St., Long Beach, CA 90815. All Souls Catholic Cemetery and Mortuary (562) 330-2941





