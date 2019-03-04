Patricia Ann (Roberts) Woodward



Patricia Ann (Roberts) Woodward, 70, of Wilton Manors, FL, beloved mother and grandmother, died Feb. 21 at Stanford Hospital, Palo Alto, CA.



Born and raised in Port Arthur, TX, Pat, the daughter of the late Preston and Losey Roberts, was a 1966 graduate of Lincoln HS. She earned a BA in business from CSU Long Beach, CA.



Widow of the late Michael C. Woodward, she lived in Long Beach for more than 40 years, retiring to Florida in 2008. Pat enjoyed cruises, and RVing across the country with her husband and family. An avid cook, she was often happiest while preparing meals for family and friends.



Pat worked as a teller for Farmers & Merchants Bank, as an admin. asst. for the Counseling Center at CSU, a District Office Manager for an '88 CA Dem voter registration effort as well as a Branch Manager at AppleOne Employment Agency.



Pat dedicated her life to family, church and reaching out to others, and was a volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Lauderdale.



Pat was a dedicated member of the Christ Second Baptist Church in LB, and the New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Ft Lauderdale.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters Carolyn Reason, Lucille Cain and Lucinda Betha.



She is survived by her children, Monica Thornton and husband Todd of Atlanta; and Bryan Woodward and wife Krista of San Jose with whom she lived during the last few months of her life; her four "heartbeats," grandchildren Jordan and Sierra Thornton of Atlanta, and Jackson and Julian Woodward of San Jose; sisters, Frances Scott of Long Beach, and Mabel Fuselier and Florence Roberts, both of Port Arthur.



Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Long Beach Colonial Mortuary on 638 Atlantic Ave., and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday followed by a celebration of life service at Christ Second Baptist Church, 1471 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Long Beach.



Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Donations may be made to the at http://bit.ly/lovePat

