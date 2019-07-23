|
|
Patricia Lee Boss Lawrence, age 82, of Huntington Beach, passed away on June 26. Pat was born in Marshalltown, Iowa to John and Pauline Boss. With her sister, Sally, Pat grew up with the joys and hardships of being raised on her parent's farm. She attended a one room schoolhouse through eighth grade graduating from Norwalk High School, Iowa in 1955. Pat went on to graduate from Drake University.
She then moved to Long Beach, California where she pursued a career in education. Continuing her own studies, she earned a Master's and Doctorate degree in education. Spanning three decades of service with Long Beach Unified School District, Pat
retired as the Principal of Rogers Middle School in 1995. For the next 20 years, Pat continued to work with school districts around the nation as an educational consultant. Throughout her life, she found great comfort in her faith and the Catholic Church. Pat traveled the world extensively. Whenever friends or family were headed off to far-away places, Pat was always a great resource for local knowledge because chances were, she had already been there. Pat was known for her high-energy and can-do spirit.
She is survived by her four children: John, Steven, Diane, Brian, seven grandchildren and her sister, Sally.
Pat's life will be celebrated with a Rosary – Thursday, July 25, at St Mary's by the Sea, 321 10th St., Huntington Beach, CA: 7:00 pm. Funeral to be held Friday, July 26, at Christ Cathedral, 13280 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, CA.: 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Project Amigo in the name of Patricia Lawrence.
Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/lbpresstelegram
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on July 23, 2019