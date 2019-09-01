|
|
November 12, 1923 - June 4, 2019 "Pat" was born to Emma and Vern Partridge in Minden, Nebraska. She spent a blessed and joy filled childhood with her sister Jane in the small Nebraska town, and Minden remained a source of pride, lasting friendships, and fond memories throughout her life. After graduating from Minden High School, Pat attended Hasting College in Nebraska, where she trained at the Hastings Conservatory of Music. It was there that she developed her gift for singing. In 1944 she married her high school sweetheart, Bob Zieg, who was a Captain in the Air Force during WWII. After the war they settled in Long Beach, CA, and raised their two children, Julie and Steven. Pat's love for singing led her to become one of the founding members of the Singers' Workshop, which later became the Long Beach Civic Light Opera. Pat had a beautiful soprano voice and was the leading lady in many productions, including Showboat, The Merry Widow, The Sound of Music, and The King and I. Pat's off-stage time was filled with her full-time job of mother and wife. She also assisted husband Bob in the responsibilities of their men's clothing stores: John's Men's Shop, the Village Squire, and the Company Headquarters in the Los Altos Shopping Center. Pat was a member of the Bayshore Community Church and was the church soloist for many years. Pat was also active in the Los Altos YMCA and served as a Camp Oaks counselor and helped to direct the YMCA's "Club Capers." She was named 1965 Woman of the Year by the Los Altos YMCA. After the sudden passing of Bob in 1976, Pat married J Donald Horn, DDS in 1978. Shortly after their marriage Pat and Don moved to Fallbrook, CA, where they enjoyed golfing with friends, gardening, and traveling. In 1989 they moved to Sunriver, OR, returning to California during the winter. With the passing of Don in 2000 Pat returned to Long Beach to be with her family. Pat filled her life with the things she loved most: her family and her friends. She will be remembered by her family as a beautiful and loving mother and grandmother. She will be remembered as a friend to many: always enthusiastic, optimistic, and supportive. She was a beam of sunshine to all who knew her. Pat is survived by her daughter: Julie Zieg; son: Steven Zieg and wife Patti; grandchildren: Alex Zieg and Delaney Zieg; stepson: Donnie Horn and wife Susannah; step-grandchildren: April Horn O'Neal, Jeffrey Horn, and Jesse Horn; nieces: Cindy, Patti, and Gretchen; and many wonderful friends, including "like-family friends" Scott and Marcia Fitzgerald and Sandra Palmer. She is preceded in death by husband Robert Zieg (1976), and husband J Donald Horn (2001). A Celebration Of Life for Pat was held on July 21. Pat was our "Leading Lady" and will be forever in our hearts.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019