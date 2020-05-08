Patrick Bruce Cullen, born October 23, 1944 in Long Beach, CA, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 peacefully at his home with his wife and two sons by his side. Pat will be remembered for prioritizing and providing for his family, his leadership and work ethic, his sense of adventure, and his passion for mechanics. Pat was the second child of Dr. Edward and Anne Cullen's four children. He is survived by his siblings Loretto, Edward, and Chris; as well as wife, Jana, his son, Patrick "Rusty" and husband, Kevin, his son, Matthew and wife Judy, and his grandchildren Rachel, Madison, and Mason. Pat grew up in Bixby Knolls, attended St. Barnabas elementary and middle school, and had a penchant for hard work. He held multiple jobs growing up, to include delivering newspapers and later working for Norbert Vogelbacher at Alsace Lorraine Bakery where he helped with baking and deliveries. Pat attended St. Anthony's high school, where he met his high school sweetheart, Linda Hainley Cullen (deceased), and graduated in 1962. Pat was in a serious car accident on his way to pick up Linda for church early one Sunday morning; it took over a year and multiple operations before he recovered. He would end up fighting the effects of the accident his entire life. Pat married Linda in 1965 and had they had two sons, Rusty and Matt. Pat graduated from Long Beach City College and Long Beach State University with a Bachelor's degree while working full-time and raising his family. Pat and Linda bought their first home on Palo Verde Ave. in Lakewood, CA at the age of 21, and after remodeling, sold it to buy a family home on a quiet cul-de-sac, Clematis Way. After college, Pat began his career as a draftsman working multiple jobs to support his young family. He then transitioned to the head of Human Resources for Servco where he worked for 15 years and left as Senior Vice President. In 1985, Pat purchased Dion and Sons; he was excited to own his own company and was able to grow the company sustainably by instilling quality, integrity, and service as the cornerstones of success. Pat was an accomplished businessman and was involved in and recognized for the following: Board Member Westside Project Area Committee Founding Member Westside Industrial Council Past President of California Independent Oil Marketers Association General Chairman of the Pacific Oil Conference Man of the Year for St. Lucy's Marian Outreach Pat loved camping and the outdoors. Even while working long hours at Servco, Pat made sure his family was camping every other weekend, boating and waterskiing from Memorial to Labor Day, riding motorcycles, and driving dune buggies during the colder winter months. Pat took his family camping at Lake Shasta every year which is a tradition that has continued to this day. Pat had a passion for mechanics and built many dune buggies from the ground up in his garage. His idea of a good time did not involve relaxing, but rather fiddling, building things from scratch, and restoring Jeeps. Pat never worried about the forecast; it did not matter what weather the family went camping in, Pat would always say, "It's better to be in the desert freezing cold rather than stuck in the house on a rainy weekend." Pat and Linda stayed in Lakewood until 2000, at which time they bought their dream home on the water in Naples. Shortly after relocating to the water, Linda lost her battle with lung cancer. In 2008, Pat married Jana Springer Cullen and the two traveled the world together seeking adventures in Africa, China, Ireland, and Mexico, as well as going on multiple cruises around the world. Pat enjoyed decorating his home, hosting his Naples Boat Parade parties at Christmas time, and was famous for his "Combo" barbecue platters on Sunday. As Pat's health worsened and they were unable to travel, Jana assumed the role of protector and was at Pat's side through it all. Even as he approached the end of his life, Pat valued his family, always wished others well, and found a quiet peace in the thought of once again joining Linda.





