1951 - 2019 Our beloved Patty passed away on July 1, 2019 at age 68. She is survived by her husband, Art Gil; son, Frankie; daughter-in-law, Patty; grandchildren, Chase and Audrey Gil. Service and Celebration of Life will be held at the Elk's Lodge in Norwalk on Saturday, July 27 from 3pm-8pm. Don't Weep, for I have a Date with a Butterfly, To Dance in the Air Wild and Free, Playing Tag with the Wind till we meet again. Patty will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on July 26, 2019