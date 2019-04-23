|
6/09/1927 - 4/09/2019 Paul M. Beddow Jr., 91 passed Monday, April 9, 2019 at the Alamitos Belmont Rehabilitation Hospital in Long Beach following a long illness. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Janelle Beddow; his son, Brant Beddow; his daughter, Lindsey Schulz and her husband, Jurgen Schulz; his brother, Ronald Beddow; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Born in Wichita Falls, Texas, the son of Gladys and Paul Beddow Sr., he was a long time resident of Long Beach. Mr. Beddow graduated early from Polytechnic High School in 1945 to join the Navy and serve in World War II. He owned United Glass Shop in Long Beach and after retiring, worked at All Souls Mortuary. Mr. Beddow was an avid outdoorsman. He was a U.S. and Canadian Skeet Champion, past president of the Southern California Tuna Club and LB Sportsmen Club. He became a shooting instructor at the Triple B Clay shooting range for the last few years. A private service was held and his cremains were placed in the Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019