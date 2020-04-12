|
|
February 29, 1944 - April 1, 2020 Paul was born February 29, 1944 in Seattle, Washington, where his father built WWII bombers, to Doris (Dee) Fern Powers and Gerald (Jerry) Brittain Klopp. The family settled in Long Beach in 1954 and Paul graduated from Millikin High School in 1962. Following high school, Paul spent 40 years in the aircraft manufacturing and aerospace industry including North American Aviation, Autonetics and Douglas Aircraft (later McDonnell Douglas and Boeing). Paul married Kieu Nguyen on December 26, 2002. Together they traveled the world. In 2017, they moved to St. George where they continued to travel, enjoyed family visits and nature. Paul was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy in 2014. He is survived by his wife, Kieu of St. George, his children Rebecca of Long Beach, Krystal of Corona, Jason of Lake City, Arkansas, Brian of Costa Mesa, Tiffanie of Anaheim, grandchildren, Brittainy, Heather, Ginger, Tucker, Slade, Jeremiah, Andrew and Wendi, brothers, Gary and Darrell, sister, Dee Ann and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private viewing and remembrance was held Friday, April 3 in St. George. A celebration of life will be planned in Southern California at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or the .
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020