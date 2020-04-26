Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Stern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Stern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul W. Stern Obituary
Paul W. Stern June 11, 1932 - April 7, 2020 Paul William Stern was born in Brookline, MA on June 11, 1932, and passed away April 7, 2020 at his home in Panama City, Republic of Panama. Paul was a graduate of both MIT and the Harvard School of Business. He was a US Air Force jet pilot for three years, an experience he described as an exhilarating period in his life. Most of his career was spent in real estate and property development, where he thrived. While working on the Pike Property Project in Long Beach, he met Sarah B. Cline. Paul and Sarah married in 1995 and enjoyed 30 years of adventure. They lived in Brookline, MA, Weaverville, NC, then settled down in Panama in 2011 where they found paradise. Paul passed away from heart failure peacefully in his home with Sarah by his side. He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Beth Stern; first wife Marilyn; three children, Deborah, Adam and Jennifer; granddaughter, Libelula, many loving friends and adopted Panama family, Dr. Mao Rodriguez, his wife Priscilla, and their son, Jose Emiliano.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -