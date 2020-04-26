|
Paul W. Stern June 11, 1932 - April 7, 2020 Paul William Stern was born in Brookline, MA on June 11, 1932, and passed away April 7, 2020 at his home in Panama City, Republic of Panama. Paul was a graduate of both MIT and the Harvard School of Business. He was a US Air Force jet pilot for three years, an experience he described as an exhilarating period in his life. Most of his career was spent in real estate and property development, where he thrived. While working on the Pike Property Project in Long Beach, he met Sarah B. Cline. Paul and Sarah married in 1995 and enjoyed 30 years of adventure. They lived in Brookline, MA, Weaverville, NC, then settled down in Panama in 2011 where they found paradise. Paul passed away from heart failure peacefully in his home with Sarah by his side. He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Beth Stern; first wife Marilyn; three children, Deborah, Adam and Jennifer; granddaughter, Libelula, many loving friends and adopted Panama family, Dr. Mao Rodriguez, his wife Priscilla, and their son, Jose Emiliano.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020