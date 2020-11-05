1/1
Peter Augustine Devlin
Peter Augustine Devlin died peacefully in his home on October 29, 2020 in Ukiah, California at the age of 91. Peter is survived by his daughters, Dina Polkinghorne (Ori) of Ukiah and Amanda Devlin (Chris) of Danville, California; grandchildren, Quinn Polkinghorne of Ukiah, and Olivia Polkinghorne of Norway; brothers, Thomas and Plunkett; and sister, Bernadette Cunningham. He is preceded in death by his wife, Miriam (Tyrrell), his father, Patrick Devlin and mother, Winifred (Hurson) Devlin, and siblings John and Mary McCullagh, Patrick, Francis, Dermot, James, Leo, Paul, Philomena McMenamin, and Anne Drayne. Peter was born on May 15, 1929 in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. He married Miriam, who was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1956 in Hamilton, Ontario after they both immigrated to Canada separately a few years before. After a visit to Southern California to visit his brother Patrick, he and Miriam moved to Long Beach, California, where they raised their children and made their home for over 60 years. Peter was a successful businessman who made a living in the medical supply business. A funeral is scheduled for 10 am, Friday, November 6, 2020 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Ukiah. A Celebration of Life will take place in 2021 in Long Beach, California, date TBD. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.


Published in Press-Telegram on Nov. 5, 2020.
