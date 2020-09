April 10, 1944 - September 16, 2020 Born in Brooklyn, New York to Harold Francis Parrott and Josephine Agnes Parrott (nee Brady). Died in Long Beach, CA. He was predeceased by his parents and his older brothers, Harold 'Tod' and Lynn. He is survived by his brother, Brian and his four children, Jeremy Kron, Julie Stein, Adiv Zelony and Avery Parrott as well as six grandchildren. Peter served in the US Army in South Korea.





