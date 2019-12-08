|
Philip Plocher passed away on Dec. 1, 2019 at the age of 92. Phil was born in Woodland, CA in 1926 and grew up on a dairy farm where he raised prized Holsteins. He graduated from the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and moved to Long Beach, CA where he was a respected Veterinarian for three decades as an owner of Uptown Animal Hospital. He met and married his beloved wife, Gwendolyn, in Long Beach and they raised their family there. He was active in the Exchange Club for many years in Long Beach. He had a passion for deep-sea fishing and he also loved raising orchids. After Gwen's passing, he moved to Orange County to live with his daughter's family where he enjoyed many years and delighted in being a grandfather. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Bill and Amy Jahn; his son, Brian Plocher; and his granddaughter, Elizabeth Jahn.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019