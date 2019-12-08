Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Plocher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Plocher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Plocher Obituary
Philip Plocher passed away on Dec. 1, 2019 at the age of 92. Phil was born in Woodland, CA in 1926 and grew up on a dairy farm where he raised prized Holsteins. He graduated from the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and moved to Long Beach, CA where he was a respected Veterinarian for three decades as an owner of Uptown Animal Hospital. He met and married his beloved wife, Gwendolyn, in Long Beach and they raised their family there. He was active in the Exchange Club for many years in Long Beach. He had a passion for deep-sea fishing and he also loved raising orchids. After Gwen's passing, he moved to Orange County to live with his daughter's family where he enjoyed many years and delighted in being a grandfather. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Bill and Amy Jahn; his son, Brian Plocher; and his granddaughter, Elizabeth Jahn.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -