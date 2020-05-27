Ralph Barr
1948 - 2020
CORA MEYERS RALPH BARR GUNTER KIRSTENPFAD WANDA McWATERS BUN TO FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT LUYBENDILDAY.COM (562) 425-6401


Published in Press-Telegram on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Luyben Dilday Mortuary - LONG BEACH
5161 Arbor Rd
Long Beach, CA 90808
562-425-6401
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
Playing at Delightful Crepes
Alex Causey
Friend
May 26, 2020
Playing at Delightful Crepes
Alex Causey
Friend
May 26, 2020
Playing at Susie's
Alex Causey
Friend
May 25, 2020
Chris Andrada
I am so saddened for our loss of Ralph. He was a gentle man with amazing musical skills and a soulful voice. He once performed for me in church a song by Kris Kristofferson, Why me Lord. It was one of the most powerful songs I had ever heard him sing. I felt honored to know him and to see him each Sunday. Ralph has a vast knowledge of the Long Beach area and its history and we enjoyed his stories. I will really miss him and hope all of you find some peace in your fond memories of him.
Pam Villano
Friend
May 24, 2020
I met Ralph in 2011 when I decided to pick up the guitar after 32 years of not playing. Ralph was my guitar teacher for the past 9 years and I found him to be a great teacher and a really great guy. We spent many hours, decomposing chords on the guitar and I am truly grateful to Ralph for the wisdom that he imparted and for just being a nice person to be around. I will miss him and I think of Ralph whenever I pick up the guitar, which is every day.
Rick Burney
Teacher
Ralph at BBQ at Pastor Tom Dykhuizens Patio
Terralee Pettinger
Friend
Ralph at Knotts Berry Farm
Terralee Pettinger
Friend
Ralph at friend a Beth Paxtons house for Christmas Cookie Exchange party
Terralee Pettinger
Friend
Ralph in his back yard with the Sunflowers
Terralee Pettinger
Friend
Ralph playing in the Group at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church
Terralee Pettinger
May 24, 2020
Ralph and Zoot Frisbee &amp; Co. at Club in the Signal Hill, Long Beach Bowling Alley.
Ralph (Marty) Smith
Friend
May 24, 2020
Ralph at Café Rhea's in North Long Beach
Ralph (Marty) Smith
Friend
May 24, 2020
The many faces of Ralph
Ralph (Marty) Smith
Friend
May 24, 2020
Ralph at World Of Strings Bluegrass Jam. Every Sunday after church.
Ralph (Marty) Smith
Friend
May 24, 2020
Ralph at The Coffee Tavern<br />in Bixby Knolls
Ralph (Marty) Smith
Friend
May 24, 2020
Ralph at The Coffee Tavern<br />in Bixby Knolls
Ralph (Marty) Smith
Friend
May 24, 2020
Ralph &amp; Zoot Frisbee &amp; Co.<br />at Fendi's (Old Coffee Tavern) in Bixby Knolls
Ralph (Marty) Smith
Friend
May 24, 2020
I Just wanted to share a few memories of Ralph through the Zoot Frisbee & Co. band years-
There was so much more to Ralph than most people would know, but he was always open minded and great to converse with. A real down to earth musician that shared everything he could with his talents as a musician and true friend. We already miss you Ralph.
God's Speed till We Meet Again...
Marty & the Band
Ralph (Marty) Smith
Friend
May 23, 2020
I took my dear sweet friend, Ralph to Disneyland and we had a ball! He was a gentle giant and one of the kindest men you'd ever want to meet. Ralph was a great teacher and I loved taking guitar and banjo lessons at his cute apartment in Lakewood, Ca
Karen Hadley
Friend
May 23, 2020
So sad to hear this! I was always amazed by my big cousin's talents. Loved spending week ends with my Aunt and Uncle listening to him and his brother play and sing. Love you Ralph
Cara Donaghey, Freeman
Family
May 23, 2020
Ralph was like a brother to me. I enjoyed playing my old accordion for him this last January.
Mark Mulready
Friend
May 23, 2020
Ralph at the Sunday Jam, World of Strings, Long Beach. May 29, 2008
I met Ralph at McCabes in 1964, I was 11 years old. Ralph was a 16 year old guitar teacher there, and played in a jug band. As a kid, I was all about guitars and music, and Ralph was happy to have a follower who idolized him. As we both grew older, the relationship grew into a great friendship. I was happy to meet his girlfriend, Holly, and after they were married, we all played music together, had long talks about religion, and the world in general. Ralph and Holly were not only good friends, but I considered them mentors. I will miss my friend Ralph, as I miss Holly, who preceded him. I will miss his gentle way, and his sometimes goofy humor. I will cherish all of the memories that I have, from the beginning, to the end, the good, the bad, and sometimes indifferent...because Ralph was Ralph. I Love you my Brother, and Godspeed...I hope that you are resting peaceably, with old friends who have preceded you into heaven.
Chris Andrada
Friend
May 22, 2020
I knew Ralph since the 1980s and sang with him in the Praise Band at Emmanuel since 1993. Ralph was faithful friend and a follower of Jesus Christ.
He loved playing music with his friends and had many students that he taught to play banjo, guitar and mandolin. It was always fun to spot him with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singing Hand Me a down That Can of Beans when watching Paint Your Wagon.
He had more stories than anyone Id ever met and was blessed with contentment.
He is missed and will continue to be missed until we are together again.
Terralee Pettinger
Friend
May 22, 2020
RIP old friend.
Rick Heintz
Friend
May 22, 2020
I will miss you Ralph, I will cherish the 10yrs at Emanuel Presbytery and car pulling together and our playing together in the worship group, the songs that we played together in the last couple of years acoustic playing showed me your gifted talents, my favorite song Ill take with me will be the resting place , because thats were you will be. God Bless RSVP
William Madueno
Friend
May 22, 2020
dedicate a song for you, Resting Place!!!!
William Madueno
Friend
