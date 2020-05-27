I met Ralph at McCabes in 1964, I was 11 years old. Ralph was a 16 year old guitar teacher there, and played in a jug band. As a kid, I was all about guitars and music, and Ralph was happy to have a follower who idolized him. As we both grew older, the relationship grew into a great friendship. I was happy to meet his girlfriend, Holly, and after they were married, we all played music together, had long talks about religion, and the world in general. Ralph and Holly were not only good friends, but I considered them mentors. I will miss my friend Ralph, as I miss Holly, who preceded him. I will miss his gentle way, and his sometimes goofy humor. I will cherish all of the memories that I have, from the beginning, to the end, the good, the bad, and sometimes indifferent...because Ralph was Ralph. I Love you my Brother, and Godspeed...I hope that you are resting peaceably, with old friends who have preceded you into heaven.

Chris Andrada

Friend