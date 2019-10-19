|
February 1936 - October 2019 Ralph Irwin Jr, a long-time resident of Long Beach, San Clemente and Palm Desert passed away on October 4th at the age of 83. Born in 1936 to Ralph and Lucille Irwin, he grew up in Long Beach and graduated from Wilson High School in 1954, where he earned All-City honors on the golf team. He attended USC where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta and graduated in 1958. He married Paula Chace in 1958 and they raised two children, Skip and Robin. He coached youth baseball for 5 years in Kiwanis and Elks Little League. Ralph had a long successful career in real estate development. His favorite hobbies were playing golf, attending USC Trojan football games, and socializing with his many friends. Ralph also resided in San Clemente for over 30 years, and in Palm Desert for the last 6 years. He will be greatly missed by his children Skip (Laurie) Irwin and Robin Irwin, wife Ursula Hockett Irwin, siblings Robert Irwin, Sue Irwin Coker, David Irwin and their families, grandsons Ryan and Nathan Irwin, and the stepfamilies of Angela (Hank) Kosinski and Stephen Stannard. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 27th at 1:00 pm in Long Beach.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Oct. 19, 2019