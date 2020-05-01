Ramon (Ray) G. Polin, 93, of Long Beach, CA, raised anchor and sailed into heaven on April 14, 2020. Born on October 18, 1926, in Los Angeles, Ray graduated early from Roosevelt High School, and promptly enlisted in the U.S. Navy. In December, 1944, he shipped out from San Francisco, to Subic Bay, Philippines, where he was stationed for the balance of World War II. A proud veteran, he was honorably discharged in 1946. Ray married Rosaura (Rose) Carrillo on January 1, 1950. They were married for 59 years. They raised their family in Long Beach, never moving from the home they purchased in 1954. Gregarious and outgoing, Ray was famous for his perpetual good humor, but he was grounded in his family values and his faith. His community involvement included serving as Cub Scout Pack Leader of Pack 163, and holding various officer positions at Long Beach Elks Lodge 888. Professionally, Ray spent his career in the title insurance business, rising to the rank of Chief Engineer, Safeco Title Company, and later selling title insurance for North American Title Company. He received several sales awards. Ray is survived by his children, Ramon J. (Carol) Polin, and Patricia (Allan) Johnson, and his grandchildren, Catherine Polin and Matthew Johnson. He is preceded in death by his wife, his sister, Amelia Ochoa, and his parents, Ramon and Matilde Polin. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is planning for a funeral Mass and burial to be held in the fall at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church and All Souls Cemetery, Long Beach.





