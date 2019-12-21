|
September 13, 1956 - December 15, 2019 Ray passed away on Sunday, December 15th at the age 63 due to heart complications. He was born September 13th, 1956, in Long Beach, to David Fa'avae and Fa'amaise (Matila) Tautolo. Ray was a 1974 graduate of Millikan High School and then attended Long Beach City College before becoming a UCLA Bruin to play football. He worked for Long Beach City Parks and Rec for many years until he retired (most of those years at El Dorado Park) and was well known in the city of Long Beach for his vibrant, "life of the party" personality; so much so that he was given a nickname as the "honorary mayor of Long Beach". He is survived by 3 brothers: Terry, John & Eric Tautolo, sister: Violeta Tautolo and many nieces and nephews who were like his own children. He is greatly missed by many close friends and a huge family! Memorial service will be held on December 30, 2019 at Cornerstone Church at 10 am - 1000 N. Studebaker Rd. Long Beach 90815 Reception to follow at Glory Days Beachside Grill, Seal Beach. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "Athletes In Action" with a note/memo: "In honor of Ray Tautolo 0618880" addressed to: Cru Attn: donations 100 Lake Hart Drive Orlando, FL 32832
